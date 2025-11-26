Windham Hill UCC prepares for return of annual Festival of Trees

It’s a unique Windham tradition as the holiday season officially arrives every December with the return of the popular Annual Christmas Festival of Trees to the Windham Hill United Church of Christ.
The much-anticipated event for the community of Windham is a showcase for local merchants and organizations as well as a fundraiser for Windham Hill United Church of Christ, the founding church of Windham and a historic landmark for the town.
Festival hours are noon to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5 and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6. On Sunday, Dec. 7, the festival will be open from noon to 4 p.m. with the Grand Drawing of Winners to be conducted at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 7.
The church’s Fellowship Hall will be decorated for the holiday season and refreshments will be available.
There will be 24 beautifully decorated and lighted trees with various gifts on or beneath the trees.
“People always enjoy seeing the trees as a way to kick off the holiday season,” said Heidi Fox, co-chair of the festival. “And there is an opportunity to win a fully decorated and gift-laden tree.”
The trees are sponsored and donated by various local businesses and individuals.
“We acknowledge those businesses that have been with us from the beginning,” said Fox. “They are D’Ameri Acres, Blue Seal Feeds, Children’s Adventure Center, Dolby, Blais & Segee Funeral Chapels, P.R. Webster/NSSR, Spruce Salon, Wildwood Properties and Windham Jewelers.”
Raffle tickets for winning the trees will be sold for 50 cents each. The winner of each tree will be drawn at the end of the event on Sunday, Dec. 7 at 4 p.m. and is always a highlight of the event. All are welcome for the drawing in person or on Facebook Live. A tree winner will receive the fully decorated tree and all the gifts beneath or attached to the tree.
According to Fox, this year there are multiple trees with up to $1,000 in gift cards while other trees have wonderful gifts to benefit your holiday shopping experience. The proceeds from the sale of tickets benefit the church’s many mission projects and annual budget.
In keeping up a tradition, Windham Hill UCC will once again sponsor a special tree to honor the memory of the late Bob Turner, a Windham Hill UCC church member who along with his wife Bonnie came up with the idea to create this popular annual event. Turner, who died in January 2023, based his idea on an event that he participated in when he lived in Brewer.
This year, “Bob’s Tree” contains $1,000 in gift cards contributed by the congregation. Last year’s winner of “Bob’s Tree” sent a note of thanks for winning that tree, explaining that she could not use all the wonderful gifts under the tree, so she gifted some of them to folks in need.
“It’s a gift that keeps on giving,” Fox said.
Tree sponsors will decorate their trees and then put gifts on and around the tree, many from their store or organization. Winners will receive the tree itself, with its lights and ornaments, all the gifts hanging on the tree, and all the wrapped gifts placed under the tree.
At each of the previous Christmas Festival of Trees events, the drawing winners took home everything from toys and gift items to kitchen supplies and jewelry. There’s always great excitement and anticipation when each Grand Drawing is conducted.
Admission to the Christmas Festival of Trees is free and everyone is welcome to visit the church and take in the sights of these decorated Christmas trees with the colorfully wrapped gifts underneath from the event’s tree sponsors. There will be drawing tickets on sale for 50 cents each. A bucket will be in front of each tree display and one ticket will be drawn for each tree at 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.
The winners do not have to be present for the drawing but will need to claim their tree and gifts by 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 9.
Visitors will be able to stroll through a wonderland of whimsical trees, while you tap your toes to jolly music, catch up with friends, and feel that warm, fuzzy holiday spirit. Munch on delicious lunch and homemade baked goodies at the Fellowship Hall café and rumor is that Santa himself may pop in for a visit.
Event officials say that by participating, not only do you have a chance to win big, but you'll also be helping to support the church budget and community mission projects, spreading joy where it's needed most. Some Windham UCC mission projects include donations to the Windham Food Pantry, helping the homeless, participating in the Sebago Lakes Region Fuller Center for Housing programs, and providing meals for local families in need at Thanksgiving and Christmas. The church’s charitable work also involves collecting donations for fire victims, hurricane victims and those affected by other natural disasters.
“We are grateful for all who will contribute to the festival this year along with those original companies who will join us again,” Fox said. “Other sponsors this year include Mr. Bagel, On The Docks, Windham Powersports, Barb Maurais of Tick BYTES, A Team Realty, New England Fitness and Athletics, The School House Learning Center, Fielding’s Oil & Propane, Cross Insurance-Portland, Beowulf Security Company, Downeast Appliance, RSVP, Beacon Pizza, Feelz Thrift Shop, Allied Real Estate and “Bob’s Tree.”
Windham Hill United Church of Christ is an Open and Affirming church, welcoming all who would come. The church was founded in 1743 and has been central to the life of Windham throughout Windham’s history as a town. <
