Raymond appoints new interim town manager

The Town of Raymond will welcome a new interim town manager, Glenn Michalowski, who will be starting later this month. He will replace Joseph Crocker, who submitted his resignation as the Raymond Town Manager in early October.
The interim Raymond town manager position is initially for six months but could be extended to a year. To extend the position “the Board would have to be content with his accomplishments and how well he worked with the staff,” said Raymond Select Board Chair Denis Morse. He says that the town has not yet begun the process of looking for a permanent town manager.
Michalowski was one of two finalists out of 42 applicants when the board was originally looking for a town manager earlier this year, Morse said.
Crocker, who had worked for Raymond as the director of the Parks and Recreation Department for about five years, was appointed interim town manager in March and became the permanent town manager in May. He also took over as the town’s finance director in the summer of 2024 when the former finance director stepped down.
“Speaking for myself,” Morse said, “I voted for Joe as he had spent four to five years as our Recreation Department head building our growing recreation program that had been long overdue and looking for a leader.”
Although Crocker is moving to another job, he will still be around Raymond Town Hall for a while and will be helping out with some specific town projects.
“He has been in touch with Glenn and will be coming back to work for us providing help with the web page and hopefully other projects,” Morse said. “I know I can speak for the Board when I state we are delighted to hear Glenn has hired him back for a few weeks.”
In the search for an interim town manager, “We were looking for someone with the energy and passion to move forward with several large upcoming initiatives, such as the re-envisioning of the Jordan Small Middle School and our recently accepted Comprehensive Plan,” said Raymond Select Board Vice Chair Kaela Gonzalez.
Additionally, Morse said, the board was looking for someone with town manager experience and a degree in Public Management. Michalowski has both town manager experience and he holds a master’s degree in public administration from Rutgers University.
According to his LinkedIn page, in serving as Raymond’s interim town manager Michalowski says that he is “under contract to guide the organization through a leadership transition and strengthen its operational foundation ahead of future recruitment. My work focuses on continuity, fiscal management, and organizational stability – ensuring the town is positioned for long-term success and ready to attract strong leadership.”
In addition, Michalowski said, “I’m passionate about helping municipalities navigate periods of change, build administrative capacity, and modernize systems to deliver more effective, responsive public service - whether in a direct leadership role or as an advisor.”
Michalowski will be Raymond’s fourth town manager in 20 months. He replaces Crocker, who succeeded former Town Manager Sue Look, who resigned in March. Look had previously served as Raymond Town Clerk before being appointed by the Raymond Select Board to the role, succeeding longtime Town Manager Don Willard in January 2024 upon his retirement. Willard had worked as Raymond’s Town Manager for 23 years until he suffered an illness and while recovering chose to retire from the town manager’s role. <
Michalowski will be Raymond’s fourth town manager in 20 months. He replaces Crocker, who succeeded former Town Manager Sue Look, who resigned in March. Look had previously served as Raymond Town Clerk before being appointed by the Raymond Select Board to the role, succeeding longtime Town Manager Don Willard in January 2024 upon his retirement. Willard had worked as Raymond’s Town Manager for 23 years until he suffered an illness and while recovering chose to retire from the town manager’s role. <
