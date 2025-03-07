Windham captures second straight state boys’ basketball title

Windham boys’ basketball faced off against South Portland for the second time this season during the AA state Championship on Saturday, March 1 at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland and this time the Eagles prevailed to win a second straight state basketball championship.
|Windham High School won a second consecutive Gold Ball
by defeating South Portland, 55-52, and winning the
2024-2025 Class AA State Boy's Basketball Championship
on Saturday, March 1 at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.
PHOTO BY MATT PASCARELLA
“It would have meant a lot (to my dad),” said junior AJ Moody. “I know he’s proud and he was on the court helping me taking charge. I would never take charge, and he would practice and get close, and I felt that here today. Energy, adversity, staying composed, and leaning on each other led to the win. We could tell we had the chemistry flowing through us and we knew we were going to win this game.”
Windham senior Conor Janvrin opened the game with a three-pointer. Windham offense rebounded and junior Tyrie James forced a turnover he then took to the hoop.
“I think it honestly says something about the program,” said assistant coach Geoff Grigsby, about winning two consecutive state championships. “We lose seven seniors from last year’s team and three starters. Key guys come off the bench and we’re just as talented, if not maybe a little more talented at least from an offensive standpoint and showed we could be mentally tough as well. Tyrie getting hurt and us losing three games in a row, and having to figure things out, really helped this team ... get motivated. The one team we lose to at full strength we end up playing in the championship game. It was such a mirror image to last year’s run, but it was such a different team and such different dynamics at play. It makes it so much sweeter at the end.”
Creighty Dickson of Windham said he was humbled to win another state championship.
“It feels amazing, obviously, to come out on top as a senior and for all the senior guys – we just work for it all year,” said Dickson, who scored 16 points and surpassed 500 career rebounds. “We were willing to fight throughout the whole game. Adversity hits sometimes and we just kept playing through. We communicated really well, we worked hard on defense, and we did what we needed to do which was stop Manny (Hidalgo). Last year we were the underdogs and this year we were the team getting hunted every game. We’re the best team. I’ll remember all the practices, all the work we put in in the offseason, always coming together and going out to eat together. Our community is just the best community in the state – it gives us energy and something to play for.”
South Portland led 34-31 at the half. But in the second half, Windham wasn’t far off from the heels of South Portland and a foul shot from Dickson tied the game at 47-47.
As the clock ticked away Windham tied the game at 52-52. James then made two crucial free throws to give Windham an edge.
“At the Edward Little game I missed four free throws,” James said. “In practice I started taking them more seriously, working on my breath; I had the coaches help me with that. Last year we started off strong and then Gorham came back, this year I felt like we were behind and kept moving the ball ... we just kept going. The only difference (between last year’s team and this year’s) is people are stepping into different roles. The week leading up we each had to focus, and I feel like we did that. I feel like in the second half, we boxed out more and got more rebounds ... we started to understand where they were getting their points, and we started to stop that from happening.”
For senior Braycen Freese, this season was extra special because last year he primarily played on the WHS junior varsity. This year, he earned a spot with the varsity guys. He stepped up as a leader to help the team win more. He said he’ll remember winning this last game with his best friends.
“I’m just super happy for our kids,” said Windham coach Chad Pulkkinen. There’s so much pressure on these guys and they so badly wanted to win it all for Pat. As a longtime resident of Windham, I’m just really proud of the young men ... we get to coach every day. South Portland ... didn’t want to go away ... we knew they weren’t just going to lay down for us – we wanted it the hard way, the guys enjoy those challenges and was just a testament to what this group is capable of. These guys had to answer the bell every night ... and that’s really hard to do as a teenager and really hard to do when the target is on your back. It was a collective effort, and we take a lot of pride in that.” <
