Windham examines sustainable growth while not losing rural feel

For the past decade, a significant question facing Windham residents is how does the town grow at an orderly pace and yet not lose its connection with the past and a more rural way of life that prompted people to move here?
|Windham Town Council members says areas of concern
when considering the impacts of growth upon the town
for the future are how if affects infrastructure, school
enrollment, and an increasing amount of traffic on
Route 302. PHOTO BY ED PIERCE
In January, members of the Windham Town Council conducted a workshop to discuss town growth. Councilors said this is a multifaceted topic and they reviewed results from the 2024 Community Survey, Maine state law, a downtown traffic evaluation, housing data, and other pertinent information as well as others.
Over a five-year span from 2019 to 2024, there were two condominium projects completed in Windham totaling 49 units. From 2018 to 2024, there were six duplexes constructed in Windham totaling 142 units. Between 2021 to 2023, there were three multi-unit complexes opened in Windham featuring 85 units.
Councilors say that areas of concern when discussing growth are its impacts upon infrastructure, school enrollment and increasing traffic in town.
In a press release issued by the Town Manager Barry Tibbetts, he said that Windham is moving forward with critical infrastructure projects and planned developments designed to support economic growth while maintaining responsible community planning.
Tibbetts said that during a recent Windham Town Council meeting, officials outlined key initiatives to address sustainable growth, including the North Windham sewer implementation, developer agreements, traffic impact assessments, school capacity evaluations, and the financial benefits of controlled growth.
Windham is currently only one of six communities in Southern Maine that has adopted an ordinance addressing growth while there are 22 other communities in the region that do not have any limitations or restrictions regarding growth.
Windham Town Attorney Mark Bower of Jensen Baird has reviewed with councilors the town’s existing growth ordinance and explained how state regulations affect municipal growth, saying that municipal growth ordinances must be consistent with a town’s Comprehensive Plan.
He said state rules mandate that Windham’s growth ordinance can be recalculated every three years to review growth rate details and based upon that information, the town’s growth ordinance can be updated or amended accordingly.
Last summer, the Windham Economic Development Corporation held a meeting in which it defined and outlined its objectives in a plan for sustainable growth in the town. Those steps included developing Windham’s niche in the region’s manufacturing clusters, pursuing opportunities in amusement and recreation, attracting more professional and business services to North Windham, and updating and maintaining Windham’s support system for economic development.
Windham’s controlled approach to growth is expected to generate significant financial benefits as cited in the press release in a few key areas such as new taxable valuation from development, and impact fees, permit fees and additional excise taxes all contributing to offsetting municipal costs and growth.
Tibbetts estimated those initiatives would generate $2.4 million toward sewer improvements, $585,000 for Windham Parks and Recreation, $680,000 for open space conservation, $978,000 for public safety initiatives, including a potential new fire station, and $750,000 in yearly excise tax revenue.
He said that without these planned developments for the sewer district, it’s estimated that Windham would face higher residential tax burdens for the sewer implementation. Growth within that TIF district allows 100 percent of the new development tax revenue to be reinvested into infrastructure, avoiding residential tax increases.
There are no credit enhancements or special pay provisions given to any of the developers, Tibbetts said.
According to Tibbetts, the sewer project in North Windham is proceeding as planned and is an infrastructure investment for sustainable growth and a major step toward improving public health and sustainable economic development.
As approved by town voters in 2022, the project was intended to attract commercial, residential, and retail development while protecting the environment. He said a critical component of this plan ensures that funding for the $40 million sewer bond will come from the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district, avoiding any financial burden on residential taxpayers.
The Windham Town Council also has reviewed two key development agreements with NextGen and Gateway. Tibbetts says together, these projects will add 446 residential units in Windham’s designated growth areas, helping meet the demand for local housing while ensuring infrastructure and municipal services can support expansion.
The majority of the new housing from NexGen and Gateway is one- and two-bedroom units and Tibbetts says that the agreements provide a framework for planned development and ensuring timely project completion while protecting the town’s rural character.
Back in February 2021, Windham town councilors unanimously adopted a new Windham Open Space Master Plan to serve as a guide for the town in identifying high priority properties to protect or acquire, providing land stewardship guidance for existing open space lands, identifying opportunities to expand connectivity between open space assets, neighborhoods, and trails and to outline programs, ordinances, and partners that could be instrumental in securing the future of the identified high priority properties.
In adopting the Open Space Master Plan, town councilors agreed that rural character is crucial to Windham’s identity as a community, and it takes a proactive stance regarding preserving community character and ensuring that Windham’s most cherished open spaces will remain available going forward despite strong residential growth pressures.
Tibbetts says that a comprehensive traffic study projects that development-related increases in vehicle trips will remain within manageable levels, with long-term improvements sustaining road capacity through at least 2042.
Additionally, school enrollment trends show a net decrease of 225 students over the past decade, and the RSU 14 school district has capacity for additional students. The planned residential developments in the growth areas are expected to generate only minor increases in student enrollment, well within the available school capacity, Tibbetts said.
“These projects represent smart, controlled growth that balances the needs of residents, businesses, and the environment,” Tibbetts said. “By focusing on our designated growth areas and using TIF funds strategically, we’re ensuring that Windham remains a vibrant, financially stable, and well-planned community.” <
