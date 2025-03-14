Fundraising event for Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital brings big voices and big hearts

Erik’s Church in Windham hosted another successful fundraising event to support MaineHealth Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital (MHBBCH) that spanned two days, Tuesday, March 4 and Wednesday, March 5. The shows were presented by Country 99.9 The Wolf and sponsored by the Law Offices of Joe Bornstein and Webster Tree Service.
|LOCASH band members, from left, Chris Lucas and Preston
Brust supported Barbara Bush Children's Hospital fundraising
event by donating their time performing for a two-night show
at Erik's Church in Windham on March 5 and 6.
PHOTO BY MELISSA CARTER
This event, now in its fourth year, with a total of seven shows, has not only brought in some of the best acts in country music to Erik’s Church, but has also raised more than $120,000 for MHBBCH. This event alone raised $17,966.
Ken Cianchette, the owner of Erik’s Church, said that tickets ranged from $35 to $250, and 100 percent of proceeds went to the hospital.
“Country 99.9 The Wolf, Erik’s Church, and the artists donate their time, airwaves, room, and personnel which is a combined value of about $70,000 in market price donation,” he said.
LOCASH band members Chris Lucas and Preston Brust said giving back by donating their time to help children is what they are all about.
“Being able to contribute to the kids and support the community really fills our cup up and puts life in perspective,” said Brust. “We have families of our own and have been fortunate to have good health, but we know not everyone is that lucky. And anything we can do to help these families is our way of paying back for all that we have been blessed with.”
Lucas agreed.
“Family for us is our number one priority above all,” said Lucas. “They are our biggest supporters and source of inspiration. It’s only natural for us to want to support other families where and whenever we can.”
Kate Richardson, MHBBCH Senior Philanthropy Manager, said the children’s hospital benefits from roughly 36 annual events and programs, not including the many, many community events that are organized on our behalf each year from lemonade stands to swim-a-thons.
“Our goal is to raise $2.3 million dollars to support the highest priorities,” she said.
In an average year, MHBBCH sees more than 100,000 patient visits from across Maine and the region. On the Wednesday night of the show at Erik’s Church, the hospital was almost at max capacity and this is not unusual.
Faye Weir, MHBBCH Vice President of Patient Care Services said the hospital has 51 beds total for its NICU/CCN floor with 31 for intensive care infants and 20 for intermediate care.
“All rooms can be used for the most intensive needs,” Weir said. “That night, we did have a total of 47 infants and this can vary. To ensure we can accept transfers in from across the state, if we have more infants than beds, we use several steps, so we do not have to go on diversion. We'll use beds on CFT1 for overflow, move babies to BBI inpatient for additional space, and other steps.
Weir said they are often at 90 percent or greater capacity. The PICU has a total of eight beds, and it is becoming more typical to be at seven children due to the expanding pediatric cardiology surgical program.
“It helps to keep kids local and not to go to Boston for care,” she said. “We are so proud of the work done and the fundraising because it helps us meet the expanding needs of the babies and pediatric patients in Maine."
According to Richardson each year, unrestricted funds that are raised are allocated to the areas of greatest need within the children's hospital.
“These determinations are made on an annual basis by our Chair of Pediatrics and additional hospital leadership. We cannot stress enough the value of community support in allowing our care team to respond to the greatest needs as they arise,” she said. “Often these funds are used to support the purchase of new state-of-the-art equipment, to pilot new programs or expand existing ones, to fund education for our care team members and the families of our young patients and to allow our children's hospital to remain on the cutting edge of pediatric medicine through participation in national research initiatives.”
Frank Harris, the MHBBCH Nursing Manager of the BBCH Pediatric Inpatient unit and a Windham resident says the being the only children’s hospital in the state, there is an ultimate goal of being able to expand to a bigger, free-standing hospital someday.
“Portland, Windham, and the surrounding areas are growing so fast,” Harris said. “We’re seeing record numbers of babies being born every year, and as those kiddos grow, we know our children’s units are going to need to grow too. We already have to get pretty creative during our busiest times, and while the hospital is awesome about helping us find extra space on adult units, let’s be honest, those just aren’t the best places for kids. There’s a big difference between what adults need and what works for kids and families.”
Richardson and Harris both agree that while the hospital is small, they are mighty and that is thanks to an amazing staff and the fact that the local communities always show up in support of the kids.
“In my travels, there is rarely a week that goes by that I don’t meet someone who has a personal connection the MHBBCH, whether it’s a neighbor, classmate, family member, or colleague and everyone knows someone who has been cared for here,” Richardson said. “It’s an organization that means so much to so many people across our state.”
Harris said seeing the way our community rallies around us through events like this one, means the world to hospital staff.
“That support helps us keep doing what we do best – take care of Maine kids,” said Harris.
He says he is so proud of the hospital team.
“They show up every day ready to make a difference. We focus just as much on supporting families as we do the patients, whether that's through education, emotional support, or just being there during really tough moments,” Harris said. “There’s nothing better than watching a child get to go home feeling better or knowing we made a difficult time a little easier for a family.”
MHBBCH is celebrating their 30th anniversary this year, and during that time has helped thousands of children and families.
“Events like concerts at Erik’s Church bring the community together to transform the care that we’re able to provide for families here in Maine and there is no better example of ‘community’ than a room full of people and business owners who have shown up to enjoy a great time, but most importantly, to lend their support to our cause,” said Richardson.
Cianchette said that as soon as this year’s event was over, they began to look for an artist or band for next year’s MHBBCH event and will usually announce who that artist will be at the start of winter.
Erik’s Church hosts fundraisers throughout the year for many other nonprofit organizations, with their next event scheduled for Thursday, May 22 with the Don Campbell Band appearing to support Veterans Forward.
Organizers of the fundraising event say they are thankful for the contributions, large and small, made to support MHBBCH. In the words of Brust and Lucas, “You should be proud to make this hometown home.”
There are many ways you can support MHBBCH, from volunteering your time and making a toy or monetary donation, to creating your own fundraiser or even purchasing a MHBBCH license plate.
To learn more about the hospital, discover resources or to find out more about the ways in which your dollars contribute to the hospital's programs, services, and equipment and get involved please visit www.mainehealth.org/barbara-bush-childrens-hospital. You may also mail a check to 22 Bramhall Street, Portland, ME 04102.
