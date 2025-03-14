Newspaper surpasses 12-year anniversary in community

The newspaper was created by Kelly and Niels Mank and celebrated its 12th anniversary on March 1. With an emphasis on delivering positive and solutions-based news for the communities of Windham and Raymond, the Manks continue to believe their work is essential and remains of benefit to residents.
Based in Windham at 585 Roosevelt Trail, the newspaper publishes 51 weekly editions every year along with a popular Summer Guide for the Sebago Lakes Region and serves as the host for the annual Eagle Choice Awards recognizing top local businesses every summer.
“When we launched the first edition of The Windham Eagle on March 1, 2013, we felt there was a need for a community publication here to tell positive stories about our local residents,” Kelly Mank said. “There are so many negative things about this community that are publicized elsewhere but we feel that having a newspaper that emphasizes positive achievements and solutions-based news is a must for this community and has led to its ongoing success.”
As other weekly community newspapers dwindle in size and experience trouble selling advertisements, The Windham Eagle’s support from advertisers and local businesses is encouraging. In 2024, The Windham Eagle produced 116 more pages than it did in 2023 and advertising sales also set records.
“Unlike most other publications, we are very a small staff. We do not have a large team of employees, but we manage to put out more pages on a weekly basis than any other single newspaper in the state of Maine, and I am proud of our work” said Melissa Carter, Advertising Director and Designer for The Windham Eagle. “Readers may not realize that 100 percent of the newspaper’s revenue comes from supporting advertisers, which is why we ask all our readers to support the local businesses they see in the newspaper. I appreciate the relationships I have built over the years. My advertisers trust me, and that's a huge honor. ”
She said she is passionate about working with local businesses, new and old, to help them market and brand themselves so they can grow and succeed. As both the advertising director for the newspaper and its designer, Carter says that she can deliver a level of service and expertise not found with other publications.
“Being able to get creative and come up with ideas to contribute to their overall success is challenging and rewarding,” she said. “I am not your average ‘salesperson.’ I went to school for graphic design and that is where much of my passion lies.”
Carter said that The Windham Eagle is the only publication in the area that is direct mailed to every home and business in Windham and Raymond, making it an invaluable resource to the community.
"I have been working in the newspaper business for over 20 years and I believe in what I do because I have seen first-hand the results that consistent branding does for local businesses and for event advertising," Carter said.
Lisa DiBiase, a broker and the owner of Landing Real Estate in Windham, said having an outlet like The Windham Eagle has been invaluable for her company.
“This platform has served as a powerful channel through which we can reach our target audience and effectively communicate our brand message,” DiBiase said. “The Windham Eagle provides us with a local presence, allowing us to connect directly with members of our community. This localized approach is crucial for a real estate agency like ours, as building trust and rapport within the community is essential for attracting clients and closing deals.”
She said The Windham Eagle enhances Landing Real Estate’s credibility and visibility among potential clients.
“When individuals see our name and listings regularly in a reputable local publication, it reinforces the perception that we are a reliable and reputable real estate agency worthy of their consideration,” DiBiase said. “The Windham Eagle serves as a positive and reliable source of information for community events, news, and developments. By being present in such a publication, we not only promote our business but also demonstrate our commitment to staying informed and engaged with the local community. The Windham Eagle has provided us with a platform to effectively promote our business, showcase our listings and agents, and engage with the community. It has been instrumental in driving awareness, generating leads, and ultimately contributing to the success and growth of Landing Real Estate.”
Linda Manchester, the owner of The Good Life Market and Swift River Coffee Roasters in Raymond, says the newspaper has been a huge supporter of her businesses since they first opened, publishing feature stories about them to let the community know what and who we were, and consistently coming up with creative and beautiful content for their advertising.
“The personal connection we’ve had with the staff at the paper has been amazing, it feels like they are truly in our corner, wanting to see us succeed,” Manchester said. “It’s meaningful that The Windham Eagle gives back to the community by doing fundraising ads, and highlighting the achievements of local people, organizations, and businesses. The fact that the paper shows up in every mailbox gives readers an effortless connection to each other, to the community, and to a simpler time, and reminds us that we’re all still here for each other. I love working with your paper, because I know and love this region, and I truly believe The Windham Eagle does, too.”
Chris McDonald, the owner of Windham Powersports, says he’s a believer in what The Windham Eagle newspaper does for his business.
“You can have the best product in the world and if no one knows about it, it won’t sell,” McDonald said. “The Windham Eagle has helped me get my brand out to their huge local audience. Customer service is key in business and Melissa at The Windham Eagle has provided top-notch service for me and my business. She has offered unique and creative advertising on a weekly basis for nearly a decade. Melissa and The Windham Eagle are like having an ace up your sleeve, helping you win with sales and customer relationships. Thank you to Melissa, and The Windham Eagle, for all you’ve done for Windham Powersports over the years.”
Managing Editor Ed Pierce became the third editor to lead The Windham Eagle when he joined the staff in May 2020, following Michelle Libby and Lorraine Glowczak in that role.
Pierce will surpass the 50-year milestone in his career in journalism in May and says working for The Windham Eagle is reminiscent of his early days as a reporter for a community newspaper in New Mexico.
“I’ve worked for large daily newspapers and some smaller weekly papers, and I truly enjoy telling stories that might not be published anywhere else,” he said. “Being a veteran myself, I especially like writing about our local veterans and other human-interest articles.”
He said that because the newspaper’s policy is not to cover crime or politics as those issues are covered by other media entities, it allows the newspaper space to tell other stories that wouldn’t otherwise be published.
“The other aspect of the newspaper I love is when we sponsor advertising initiatives specifically intended to raise funds for local nonprofits and various charitable activities,” Pierce said. “That happens a lot and it truly benefits local nonprofit organizations who are in need of a little help.”
The newspaper’s annual Eagle Choice Awards, where readers cast votes for their favorite and most trusted businesses in the region, remains as popular now as when it started in 2015. Last summer’s Eagle Choice Awards celebration held at Erik’s Church in Windham drew its largest crowd ever and votes cast online set an all-time record.
Kelly Mank said she’s pleased that residents like the newspaper and accept its positive and solutions-based focus.
“Many people were skeptical at first that such a newspaper could be sustainable,” she said. “They told us that newspapers across America are dying, and that positive news isn’t real news and couldn’t work. We wanted to create a publication that all ages could find something of interest in, and that would contain positive articles focused on the communities of Windham and Raymond.”
She thanks the communities for supporting The Windham Eagle newspaper through the years.
“The newspaper’s success did not come easy or without debt and sacrifice, however, it has proven to be a positive tool and resource for our towns, schools, families, non-profits, and businesses,”
she said.
