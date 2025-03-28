Chamber preparing for ‘Polar Plunge for a Purpose’ in April

It’s a new event at new location, but the bottom line is that it’s same goal to raise money for “Feed the Need” in helping food pantries across the Lakes Region of Maine.
According to Amber Rankine, the chamber’s President and Executive Director, the new location will hopefully induce more participation from students at the school and the community.
“Dive into the icy waters for a great cause and help support our charitable trust, Feed the Need,” Rankine said. “This exhilarating event promises fun for the whole family and an opportunity to make a difference in our community. We are hoping for more participation due to the warmer weather of mid-April as well as not having to jump through an ice hole but rather running in and out from shore.”
She said that the event will be held in memory of the late George Bartlett, who was a Sebago Lake Rotary Club and Sebago Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce member for more than 30 years and worked with the Maine Children’s Cancer Network to start the Polar Dip event as part of the annual Sebago Lake Ice Fishing Derby.
When interest in the Polar Dip waned after many years, Bartlett approached the chamber in 2021 wanting to restart the Polar Dip event as a fundraiser for “Feed the Need.”
Bartlett passed away unexpectantly in 2023, but the revived Polar Dip and now the Polar Plunge assists 11 different food pantries throughout the year.
The receiving food pantries are Casco Village Church Food Pantry, Casco Alliance Church Food Pantry, Gray Community Food Pantry, Crosswalk Community Outreach, Naples Community Resource Council, First Congregational Church in New Gloucester, Raymond Food Pantry, Sebago Warming Hut, Standish Food Pantry, St. Ann’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry and Town of Windham Food Pantry.
In the spring of 2016, the Sebago Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce Charitable Trust was established to raise awareness of the food insecurity in the region and to donate funds to the local food pantries who support this growing need. The initiative is called “Feed the Need” and the trust raises funds throughout the year via grants, generous donations, and events such as the “Polar Plunge for a Purpose.”
“Brave the cold and take the plunge in your favorite costume,” Rankine said. “Sign up as an individual or gather your friends to create a team. Costumes are encouraged to add to the fun.”
Along with the plungers, the public can attend the event to cheer on their favorite teams and enjoy great food from local food trucks on hand for the occasion. There will also be creative face painting for all ages and music and entertainment for the entire family.
For those who choose to plunge into Sebago Lake that day, portable saunas will be available from Too Haute Saunas for participants to warm up after their excursion into the lake.
Participants can sign up as an individual or form a plunging team and early registration is recommended.
Rankine said that prizes will be awarded for the best-dressed plungers and that Emergency Medical Services crews will attend for participant safety.
“This is a fantastic opportunity to have some fun, meet new people, and support a worthy cause,” she said. “Whether you’re taking the plunge or cheering from the sidelines, your participation makes a difference.”
To learn more details about the “Polar Plunge for a Purpose” or to register, call the Sebago Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce at 207-892-8265 or visit https://www.sebagolakeschamber.com/
Donations may also be given directly for “Feed the Need” on the chamber’s website. <
No comments:
Post a Comment
Your Comments Help Improve Your Community.