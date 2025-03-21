Twin girls showcase talent during American Miss National Pageant

No matter what happens in their lives, the bond between twin girls from Raymond remains unbreakable.
|Twin sisters Alexa 'Lexi' Largay, left,
and Alison 'Ali' Largay of Raymond
each competed in the American Miss
National Pageant in South Portland
in December and are already preparing
to compete in that same pageant again
this summer. SUBMITTED PHOTO
Lexi competed in the pageant as Miss Western Maine Preteen, while her twin sister, Ali, who is 2 minutes older than Lexi, was American Miss Royalty Preteen. They are the daughters of Julie and Mike Largay of Raymond.
They are both homeschooled and in the fifth grade. Ali’s favorite school subject is Art and Lexi’s is Math.
According to their mother, Julie Largay, entering the pageant was something of interest to the twins.
“Both girls do a lot of theater and were looking for a change,” she said. “Ali heard about other girls doing pageants and decided she wanted to try. After Ali signed up, Lexi decided she wanted to do it too.”
The girls started preparing for their first pageant about 6 months before the competition.
They worked on poise, modeling, walking, public speaking and interviewing skills and were coached by Morgan Wing, who was USOA Teen Maine 2023 and who will be competing in the Miss Maine Woman of Service Pageant in April.
Both Ali and Lexi showcased their abilities in the talent portion of the American Miss National Pageant and Ali also competed in the spokesmodel competition where she had to give a speech about a woman who motivated her.
Ali won both the talent competition of the pageant and the spokesmodel competition. Lexi won the pageant’s Spirit Award, which is the pageant’s most prestigious award and reflects the true meaning of competition, personal growth and character development.
Overall, Lexi received third runner-up in the pageant, while Ali won first runner-up and the title of American Miss Royalty Preteen.
After competing in their first pageant, the girls say they learned a few new things about themselves by participating.
“I learned that no matter what the competition is, you always have fun and even if you don’t win, you always make good friends,” Ali said.
Lexi agreed and said this experience gives her confidence for the future.
“I learned how strong and confident I can be,” she said.
Both Ali and Lexi are active in music and professional and community theater. They are members of the Portland Symphony Orchestra Children’s Chorus and represented by New England Models Group.
Lexi has filmed several television commercials playing now and one commercial with a large pharmacy coming out soon. Ali has done modeling for several companies.
The twins each appeared in the opera “La Boheme” at the Merrill Auditorium in Portland, where Lexi sang the children’s solo. They are about to begin their second season with the Maine State Music Theater.
“This year at Maine State Music Theater they can be seen in the main stage production of “Anastasia” in June and in the children’s production of “Willy Wonka Jr.” in August,” their mother said. “They will also be performing in the Carmina Burana at Merrill Auditorium in April.”
They are voice students of Shaunna Siver of Connecticut and have worked with her for almost four years.
During the December pageant, both girls wanted to help the babies in the NeoNatal Intensive Care Unit at the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital in Portland and made it their platform in the competition.
Lexi’s platform is to donate toys and money for the kids at the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital. Ali’s platform is to donate books to babies in the NICU.
“Both girls were NICU babies, and it was important for them to be able to give back to the Barbara Bush Hospital and the NICU,” Julie Largay said.
Ali’s goal is to have enough books for each baby to have one book and asks that anyone interested in helping to purchase the book “I Love You Like No Otter and Toddlers” and mail to her for donation at Ali Largay, PO Box 401, Raymond, Maine 04071.
Lexi’s donation link is https://p2p.onecause.com/bbch-diy/alexa-largay?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAR1gPxahqh8-Phtw_qOC50-hJpv0QgTgqmoEcguS09y1JmYBq4hsDkNGvA0_aem_UaOMIIff4UKtNOb6LC8HCw
“Competing in a pageant was very fun and super stressful until we finally got started for the weekend,” Ali said. “I made a lot of new friends and will be competing in the next AMP pageant in August and hoping to win the national preteen title.”
Lexi says the pageant was fun and was a huge confidence booster.
“I made a lot of friends there,” she said. “I also will be competing in the AMP pageant in August and hoping to beat my sister.” <
