Windham senior Pelletier third in Pentathlon at Adidas Track Nationals

Windham senior Tayla Pelletier is a champion and has set nine indoor track and field school records, competed in four Pentathlons since her sophomore year and navigated five championship meets in a row to finish third nationally in the Adidas Track Nationals at Virginia Beach, Virginia on Sunday, March 23.
“I was definitely nervous,” said Pelletier, about competing in the Adidas Track Nationals. “I wanted to keep a positive mindset because if you think positive, you can do good and you got to believe in yourself. If you don’t believe in yourself, you’re not going to do good. I wanted to do the best I could do on the given day; I knew I could reach 3,000 points, which was my goal.”
Pelletier’s Pentathlon score from the 2025 New Year’s Invitational at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham on Saturday, Jan. 4 earned her entry to compete in the Pentathlon at the 2025 Adidas Track Nationals.
This season was the first year that Pelletier competed in a national Pentathlon. She likes the Pentathlon because it gives her the opportunity to showcase multiple events while they are all scored together. Pelletier likes to meet new people, and she represented her community while competing against new friends and teammates.
Leading up to the Adidas Track Nationals, she competed in the Southern Maine Activities Association Championships, the Maine State Indoor Track and Field Championships, the New England Indoor Track and Field Championships, and the New Balance Nationals Indoor Championship – all of which she had qualified for throughout the season. Each of these championships were a steppingstone toward the Pentathlon finale, with the competition getting tougher at every level.
“Tayla’s accomplishments and her medals truly represents what no one ever sees behind the scenes,” said Windham High indoor track and field coach Jeff Riddle. “That’s where the magic happens. The symbol of the medal, the place in the podium and the state championships is a validation of all of her hard work put in, her work on her mindset to build that capacity. It was an honor to watch her perform it.”
Training started early in the season and from that point on, the events Tayla entered during the regular season were determined by how she could best contribute to the team, while giving her experience in the five pentathlon events as she prepared for the Adidas Track Nationals.
The week leading up to Nationals, Pelletier had already competed at the New Balance Nationals Indoor Championship in Boston. She was being more subjective to working on high jump, long jump and shot put – she would plan her practices around that. She incorporated 800 workouts to get some speed training in. Pelletier and Coach Riddle would find ways to practice inside Windham High School. She was also able to practice at the University of Southern Maine’s track and field gymnasium in Gorham thanks to the kindness of USM Coach Rob Whitten.
As Pelletier entered the New Balance Nationals Indoor Championships, she set her expectations high and was hard on herself when she did not meet them. She switched up her mindset going into the Adidas Track Nationals and wanted to think positively and not let little things bother her.
Windham High’s indoor track and field team works to create a culture about and for team, always trying to help each other out. For an athlete who has accomplished so much, Pelletier is not boastful and doesn’t expect to win going into a new season. She doesn’t let her previous victories cloud her future progression.
During practices, you’ll see Pelletier working with someone and showing them the first phase of triple jump or the transition, her giveback is there; she’s aware it’s not all about her.
Riddle said attending these championships are among the coolest things that he’s experienced as a collaborator with a multi-faceted, elite-level athlete. He says it was fun, challenging and exciting as a coach for him to be involved. Riddle said he’s never seen someone build and have so much capacity to compete in his 25 years of coaching at Windham High School as Pelletier.
“Getting a medal from Nationals is always a big accomplishment,” said Pelletier. “You got to be consistent; you got to keep working hard and set your mind to the things you want to do. You’ve got to put the work in. If you don't put the work in, you’re not really going to get there. The positive mindset really helps. It’s a reward when you get the accomplishments or the rewards that you’ve been working so hard to get.” <
