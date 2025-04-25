Spirituality remains prominent element in Boston Post Cane recipient’s life

Pearl Grant believes that every life has a spiritual purpose, and that every person plays a role in the spiritual development of others. It’s a philosophy that has guided Pearl throughout her life and now as the oldest resident of the town after she was presented with the Boston Post Cane by the Town of Windham.
“Now that I’ve lived this long, I honestly can’t see a big difference from being 99 and being 100,” Grant said. “It’s about the same to me. God has certainly blessed me to live this long.”
Windham Town Clerk Linda Morrell visited Grant at her home on Tuesday morning and presented her with a replica of the town’s Boston Post Cane before a gathering of friends and family.
Morrell read a citation recognizing Grant’s longevity and Pearl recalled that she was present when Morrell gave the cane to her mother Ethel in 2001. Ethel Verrill had the cane as Windham’s oldest resident until she passed away in 2007.
The history of the Boston Post Cane is a story that has long outlived its creator, Morrell said.
“On Aug. 2, 1909, Edwin A. Grozier, the publisher of the Boston Post newspaper, forwarded to the Board of Selectmen in 700 towns in New England an ebony cane with a gold-head with the request that it be presented with the compliments of the Boston Post to the oldest male resident of the town.”
Launching the Boston Post Cane as a gimmick to promote his newspaper, Grozier mandated that no cities were to be involved, only towns, and that the recipient of the cane was to use it as long as he lived or moved away. Upon the death of the town’s cane recipient, Grozier said that the honor should be handed down to the next oldest citizen of the town. That way, the cane would come to be a symbolic representation of the town and not the individual who received it.
The original Boston Post Canes were manufactured by J.F. Fradley and Company of New York and derived from ebony that was shipped in 7-foot lengths from the Congo in Africa. The ebony was cut into suitable cane lengths, seasoned for six months, and then turned on lathes to just the right thickness, and then coated and polished.
Each original cane had a 14-carat gold head some 2 inches long and decorated by hand with a ferruled tip. The cane’s head was engraved with the inscription — Presented by the Boston Post to the oldest citizen of (name of town) — “To Be Transmitted.”
At its inception, 700 towns received the canes. By 2020, more than 510 towns were still participating. In 1930, the Boston Post Cane tradition was modified to include women recipients and in 1956, the newspaper stopped publication, but its legacy and tradition endures to this very day.
Windham’s first Boston Post Cane recipient was Elijah Cook in 1909, and now that distinction belongs to Grant, who succeeds the late Hazel Gilman as the cane recipient. Gilman died last October at the age of 106.
The original Boston Post Cane for Windham is displayed at the Windham Town Hall. Morrell said a replica cane to be passed from recipient to recipient was created in 1999.
“Lloyd Murphy designed and created the showcase to display the original cane at no cost and Bruce Pulkkinen of Windham Millworks donated the wood,” Morrell said. “Ed Kimball of Classic Impressions in Portland was the artisan of engraving the replica cane, brass plates for all past recipients and history of the cane. Frank Sennett of General Machine was the artisan of the brass head and stainless tip of the replica cane, and he spiffed up the original as well. The ends were looking beat up.”
Families sign a document agreeing to return the replica cane when the time comes, Morrell said.
Grant was born on June 2, 1925 to Fred and Ethel Verrill in Windham and grew up on the family farm on Highland Cliff Road. After graduating from high school, Pearl found a job working for Blue Cross on Exchange Street in Portland.
In March 1947, she married Stanley Grant, and the couple were the parents of three children. Stanley died in 2014.
Of all the inventions that Grant has witnessed in her lifetime, she cites television as the one she thinks has had the most impact upon her life.
“I gave up driving at 96, so watching TV fills the time and gives me something to do,” she said. <
Grant was born on June 2, 1925 to Fred and Ethel Verrill in Windham and grew up on the family farm on Highland Cliff Road. After graduating from high school, Pearl found a job working for Blue Cross on Exchange Street in Portland.
In March 1947, she married Stanley Grant, and the couple were the parents of three children. Stanley died in 2014.
Of all the inventions that Grant has witnessed in her lifetime, she cites television as the one she thinks has had the most impact upon her life.
“I gave up driving at 96, so watching TV fills the time and gives me something to do,” she said. <
