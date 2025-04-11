Television drama series plans season premiere in Windham

If success is the result of hard work, opportunity and talent, Justin Fortin has all of those and more.
“Hearts of New England” is created, written, and directed by Fortin and he also stars as a soldier who returns to his Maine home after serving in a war, only to become embroiled in a war at home as he learns that his father is deeply connected to the mob. He’s also caught in a love triangle between characters played by Caitlynn McCauley and Kris Salvi, and it seems like his quest for peace in his life turns out to be a never-ending war.
Married and the father of five children, Fortin was born in Lewiston and attended high school in Poland. He started acting professionally in 2016 after auditioning and landing a role in the film “Paper City Burnout.” In 2018, Fortin came up with the idea to create “Hearts of New England” produced by his company Maine Event Films. He has also appeared in leading roles in several other films and has directed a vampire film called “My Co-Worker is a Vampire.”
When not filming “Hearts of New England,” Fortin works as the Assistant Director for Shaw’s Supermarket in Windham and formerly worked for the Windham Walmart as a manager.
“We film in Windham all the time. Local businesses here in Windham have been very good to us,” Fortin said. “Filming here honestly feels like returning home. I have lots of friends here between the Walmart in Windham that I previously worked for, and the Windham Shaw’s I currently work for.”
Those familiar with Windham and areas throughout the Lakes Region will recognize many locations used in the television series. Previous seasons included filming at sites around Sebago Lake including at beaches in both Windham and Raymond, and a scene at the Windham Barber Shop on Roosevelt Trail.
“Most recently we filmed a mob scene at Windham Billiards,” Fortin said. “We also filmed a scene at the Pat's Pizza in Windham that will be airing in the Season 3 premiere episode.”
Many of the actors appearing on “Hearts of New England” are ones who’ve done theater and community plays before and over the years, the cast has grown from six speaking roles in the first season to dozens now.
“But in filming year-round as we do for this series, a lot of people have jobs and it’s tough to get them during the week,” Fortin said. “We try to film whenever we can and accommodate their schedules.”
He says the third season of the series will bring in some new additions to the cast who will be helpful to the show.
“Recently I recruited one of the most talented actresses that I know from New Hampshire, KJ Traynor. I also recruited three women to play detectives in Caral Rose Dubois, Kayla Fanum, and Megan Salisbury, as well as adding actors Adam Griswold and Corey Wells and expanding David Wells' role as Mickey. They all bring something special to the team,” Fortin said.
According to Fortin, the “Hearts of New England” series has been very popular with Maine viewers since its inception, originally airing on Great Falls TV on YouTube, and now has found a nationwide audience when it was selected to air on Amazon Prime in 2023.
“I’m glad we are still standing, especially after COVID,” Fortin said. “A lot of productions fell apart during that time, but I refused, and we managed to make it happen. I would have never thought the show would win over 160 awards or that I would be a 91-time award-winning filmmaker. It’s very rewarding to see the progression of starting with five people to now working with close to 200 people. There is nothing more rewarding than watching the progress from Season 1 to Season 3 because there is so much more experience now from when we started, making it much better.”
A total of five seasons of 10 episodes each are planned for “Hearts of New England.”
The length of time required to complete an episode of the series depends on several factors.
“It varies on how complex the scene is because we don’t film in episode order, we film based on the people and location we have on said days,” Fortin said. “Technical stuff has gotten a lot better. Especially with the addition of Christopher Fyfe. He is a genius, and the show transformed night and day with his expertise. Filming in Maine is good because most businesses are very supportive, especially right here in Windham. The biggest thing that can be problematic in Maine is the weather. It can be nice out, and then it snows but we’ve worked around that pretty well.”
Friends, family and coworkers are very supportive of the show, Fortin said.
“It’s funny because they often say they can barely recognize my character. My persona in the show is very different from the real me,” he said. “This series has a very good following in New England. I always wanted to act and started as a kid doing skits with my best friend Joshua Harris, but I got my first real opportunity in a movie called ‘Paper City Burnout’ and since then I’ve been grinding. Filming is my happy place. None of which could be done without my amazing behind the scenes team of Christopher Fyfe and Stephen Conicelli.”
Maine Event Films has booked Smitty’s Cinema to debut the Season 3 premiere episode on the evening of July 19. The show will start at 7 p.m. and cast members will be on hand at 6 p.m. to meet the public and fans. It is open to the public, and tickets are currently on sale on Eventbrite. Tickets can also be purchased on the Maine Event Films Facebook page.
“The public should attend to support all New England especially considering 80 percent of our cast is Maine talent,” Fortin said. “They will see people they know and businesses they've been to or restaurants that they’ve eaten at. It's a good way to support the arts and meet a lot of local talent. The show is on the rise and in the future, you will want to say you attended this premiere and got to meet all these talented people.” <
