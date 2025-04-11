PowerServe 2025 a lasting community tribute to late WHS student

Perhaps our greatest legacy in life is what people remember about us and do in our memory when we’re gone. For Shane Donnelly, his legacy is one of love for his community and the inspiration for an annual event that continues to help neighbors and the town years after his death.
The first PowerServe was supposed to be a one-time event in Shane’s memory but following an outpouring of volunteers willing to donate their time to help, it evolved into an annual event growing to include hundreds of volunteers and dozens of projects each year.
“Since that time, we have done hundreds of service projects for the community and residents in need with the help of over 150 volunteers each year on our PowerServe day,” said Shane’s mother Kim Donnelly.
This year, the PowerServe event will be held on Saturday, April 26.
“For this year, we have 160 volunteers signed up so far and 34 projects scheduled to work on,” Kim Donnelly said. “We are looking for more volunteers to meet the need. The day is truly about students and adults in our community giving back to help those here in Windham while serving together.”
PowerServe brings Windham students, coaches, educators, business leaders and residents from all walks of life together to help neighbors, friends and family in Windham on this one day of giving back to our community and those in need who live here.
The volunteers are organized into teams that go out from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to work together doing projects to help residents and organizations in the community.
“Everyone meets back to share stories at the free barbecue at the Windham Historical Society grounds,” Kim Donnelly said. “This gives everyone time to share their experiences. It is a great opportunity to come together to help their neighbors and to meet new people from all ages and walks of life here in Windham.”
According to his mother, Shane loved the peace and beauty of the outdoors. She said he was a good student, a gifted athlete, a kind young man and a loving son.
“When he passed away unexpectedly at the age of 16, it was not only a shock to our family, but to the community and students at school,” Kim Donnelly said. “Nothing can fill the void from Shane’s passing. However, being able to materially see the impact that this event has had on the students, individuals and our larger community does help to feel that he left his mark on this world. Having past classmates of Shane’s and current students come back to Windham to support one another and our neighbors is so heartwarming. The projects that we do mean that our volunteers are working outside together to do good. It’s wonderful to see these students volunteer alongside local business teams, church members, teachers, friends, and families. It truly shows that Windham residents support one another.”
For 2025, PowerServe has 34 projects lined up at this time, the most since it started in 2016. For the larger Windham community, this year volunteers will be doing work at Dundee Park, moving the performance pavilion, building a stage and an overall spring clean-up. They will also build bridges and perform a trail clean-up at Black Brook Preserve.
Past projects performed by PowerServe volunteers include work on the community basketball courts/skate park, building conduits for the 302 Rotary holiday lights, at the Historical Society Community Gardens, on RSU 14’s Cross Country trails, at Manchester School and various plantings at Windham High School.
“The majority of our projects are for Windham residents who are in need of spring clean-ups, outside light stain or painting, spring plantings and mulch, power washing, and more,” Kim Donnelly said. “These are people with disabilities, sickness, who are elderly, an educator or public servant that we want to show our thanks for or just don't have the help and support needed to take care of these projects around their homes. Each year we go out to the town, community, and local businesses requesting nominations for projects for Windham residents to help with.”
As a lifelong volunteer, and Shane’s mother, Kim Donnelly said that in volunteering, you come to understand that simple actions can have a big impact.
“The old adage ‘it is better to give than receive’ or ‘the more you give, the more you get,’ holds true,” she said. “There are many opportunities to volunteer in Maine. PowerServe gives us as Windham residents the opportunity to give back to our own neighbors in need, alongside other Windham residents of all ages. Of course, for me and my family, this is an act of love in memory of Shane, who is remembered by students, teachers, coaches, friends and family for being a kind, loving young man who was accepting of all.”
Volunteers can sign up at PowerServe Windham’s FaceBook page or by visiting www.powerserve.me.
“Volunteering offers invaluable life lessons, a sense of purpose and gratitude for our own life,” Kim Donnelly said. “For our youth, it may take you outside of your comfort zone, but it can develop leadership, communication skills, confidence, and new relationships. This event was originally created in memory of one of our community’s young people. Its success is driven by student involvement in the Planning Committee, outreach to the high school teams and student groups and ultimately the pride our youth feel giving back to their community the day of the event. I would be remiss in not thanking those community members who continue to volunteer year after year. It gives you an amazing feeling of giving back to the community and those around us. You will also meet some wonderful people in your community who are volunteering alongside you.” <
