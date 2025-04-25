Polar Plunge or Spring Soak? Chamber event boosts ‘Feed the Need’

By Kira Pilot
On Saturday, April 19, roughly 30 community members and their sponsors gathered at the sunny lakefront on Saint Joseph’s College campus in Standish to raise money for hungry neighbors.
The Sebago Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce may have billed this event as a “Polar Plunge” but Saturday’s noon temperature – almost 70 degrees – had several participants joking about a rebranding as they cast anticipatory glances at the yet undisturbed waters of Sebago Lake.
Rankine explained that 100 percent of the proceeds from the day's event would be donated to the Feed the Need charitable trust.
“Feed the Need is our ending hunger campaign, and we give funds to all 11 food pantries that are in the Sebago Lakes Chamber region. And it’s not just food. Some people need things like toiletries or diapers or formula,” she said. “The funds go directly to the pantries. We don’t purchase anything for them. We just let them do what they need to as far as taking care of their community goes.”
She hoped to collect about $1,000 from the event but said that any amount raised was sure to help, especially given the current economy and recent federal cuts. Research done by the national nonprofit organization Feeding America shows that food insecurity affects one in eight Mainers. Inclusive in that number are roughly 45,000 children.
The concept of the Polar Plunge was simple: participants registered for the plunge, raised money through sponsorships, and committed to jumping in the lake at midday. Some folks arrived costumed, most notably, the mother-son team of Lisa and Sean Deane of Windham, who showed up dressed as Disney’s Ursula, and rock legend Elvis. To help participants warm themselves, local business Too Haute Saunas provided portable saunas which had frequent use throughout the day as plungers emerged from Sebago Lake. Face painting, a food truck, lawn games, and an egg hunt were also part of the event.
Despite the amenities and the warm weather, participants understood the spring thaw has not yet warmed the depths of Sebago Lake.
John Daniels and his 13-year-old son Isaiah have participated in several past plunges hosted by various organizations, however, both voiced good-natured trepidation as the noon hour approached, and estimated the water temperature to be around 33 degrees. Despite reservations, the duo eventually took the plunge without hesitation.
“This is a good cause, and we want to help out,” said Daniels, who works at Edward Jones in Windham and solicited sponsorship from his colleagues, some in attendance.
Misty Coolidge of the Coolidge Family Farm in New Gloucester detailed her motivation for attending the event as she watched her three children, Caden, Eva, and Grace, gleefully make the jump.
“I am Mrs. New England and my platform for over 20 years has been fighting hunger,” Coolidge said. “As a member of the Chamber, I love that they have the Feed the Need cause. I try to go to all their events because this need is so important.”
She drew attention to the success of the Feed the Need program outside of this singular event. Just this last year, the Chamber donated $20,000 to food pantry directors in need of assistance.
“I wish there were hundreds of people here,” Coolidge said.
Before the day was over, Marcel Vachon, a member of the Chamber Board, took a few moments to recognize the media sponsors who helped make the event possible: Too Haute Saunas, Androscoggin Bank, J. Priest Insurance, as well as Paul’s Boutique who provided T-shirts for plungers. He also thanked St. Joseph’s College for hosting the event.
Lindsay Drumm, who manages corporate partnerships at the college, believes hosting such an event made sense for Saint Joseph’s.
“We really like to give back to the community however we can and sharing this beautiful spot we have on Sebago Lake,” Drumm said. “It’s for a good cause – Feed the Need – and it really aligns with the mission of the college.”
And as for the plunge itself? Not too bad, agreed the refreshed participants, wading back out to the shore after the initial shock of immersion. Flashing a bright smile, a young girl exclaimed “I want to do it again.”
The receiving food pantries are Casco Village Church Food Pantry, Casco Alliance Church Food Pantry, Gray Community Food Pantry, Crosswalk Community Outreach, Naples Community Resource Council, First Congregational Church in New Gloucester, Raymond Food Pantry, Sebago Warming Hut, Standish Food Pantry, St. Ann’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, and Windham Food Pantry.
Donations to Feed the Need can be made directly on the Sebago Lakes Region Chamber’s website: https://www.sebagolakeschamber.com/feed-the-need/ <
No comments:
Post a Comment
Your Comments Help Improve Your Community.