Maine Mobile BIOLAB ignites JSMS student science interest

Creativity may just be the secret sauce to unlocking interest in science, technology, engineering, and math, and if that’s the case, Jordan-Small Middle School students received a hefty dose of it last Friday when the Maine Mobile Biolab paid a visit to the Raymond school.
The curriculum features laboratory activities appropriate for a variety of classes ranging from sample testing and data analysis to basic chemistry and environmental science. All BIOLAB activities are focused on problem-based learning with real-world applications that align with Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) and Maine Learning Results and include common bioscience techniques such as DNA extraction and agarose gel electrophoresis, and relevant themes such as aquaculture, bioengineering, and forestry.
Each Maine Mobile BIOLAB activity goes beyond textbook learning and offers students a firsthand look at the world of bioscience and the multitude of career possibilities in the field.
Kellie Ouellette, a Science and Math teacher at Jordan-Small Middle School, said the BIOLAB visit was an exceptional method to spark interest in STEM-related fields among her students.
“The Maine Mobile BIOLAB brought in a series of high-tech laboratory experiences for students to participate in that we just do not have the materials or resources to carry out in a small school,” she said. “They brought all of the equipment and had well-designed lab experiences that gave the students hands-on experience with water testing for ph and turbidity, with connections to ecosystem health.”
Ouellette said another lab that JSMS students were able to participate in was called "Where Did the Sugar Go?" and was an exploration of how sugar travels through the human body, and how diabetes can interfere with that process.
At another station, students ran tests on simulated blood to determine which patient was the diabetic patient, and they were then tasked with designing a meal plan that would work based on the units of insulin the person had brought with them.
The Maine Mobile BIOLAB approach emphasizes the practices of science and engineering, building the critical thinking and problem-solving abilities that are vital for success in STEM fields. In addition to learning new skills in a hands-on environment, participants gain a holistic understanding of the bioscience industry and opportunities available to them.
The biolab curriculum was co-developed with input from Maine bioscience employers and industry stakeholders. Public school teachers also provided feedback to inform the program through an educator survey. The Maine Mobile BIOLAB launched last spring with an initial focus on grades 5 to 8 and the entire program is available at no cost to schools.
Across America and in Maine, employment in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) occupations has grown substantially in the past 35 years, rising from 9.7 million in 1990 to 17.3 million this year, according to research complied by the U.S. Labor Department.
Having a STEM-related degree can also boost potential earnings as students explore potential careers. Statistics show that the average STEM worker earns $54,745 annually while a non-STEM worker typically earns $40,505.
The Life Sciences field happens to be one of the fastest growing industries in Maine and in the past five years, high-paying bioscience jobs in Maine have risen by 42 percent. With more STEM graduates, it is expected that in the future Maine could become a busy biotech hub, so the mobile lab might foster more interest among students who had not previously considered these types of careers.
“The novelty of having lab sessions in a giant RV with four large lab stations was fun,” Ouellette said. “In class we are following up on the labs we completed by looking at the data collected and continuing our learning.”
She said that the Maine Mobile BIOLAB’s “Where Did the Sugar Go? connects well with material her students were studying such as human body systems and structures and the functions of cells, tissues, and organs. We also can connect it to photosynthesis and respiration, and other chemical processes that occur in the cells of organisms.”
The BIOLAB is an initiative of Educate Maine which believes that all Maine people must have access to a high-quality education that provides them with the knowledge, skills, and dispositions required for career and economic success. It is committed to addressing inequities across the state and believes that the mobile lab will increase access and decrease barriers and create unique experiences for middle school students in Maine. Educate Maine champions career readiness by increasing the educational attainment of Maine residents, enabling all students to succeed in postsecondary education and in the workplace. As a business-led education advocacy organization, Educate Maine also administers four signature programs with key partners: Maine Teacher of the Year Program, Project>Login, Education Leaders Experience, and Maine Career Catalyst. <
