Pat Moody Foundation creates scholarship in memory of beloved Windham resident

The late Pat Moody was affectionately called the mayor of Windham and if he could support the town, its residents, and of course, the basketball program, he would give it everything he had. In his passing, the mission of The Pat Moody Foundation is to continue his legacy by empowering youth programs and activities in Windham and the surrounding communities.
This scholarship is currently targeted towards student-athletes, although athletic achievement is only one of the criteria, and not the primary factor in decision making. They are looking for the most community-minded athlete who is a great role model, not necessarily the most successful athlete. While they do focus on Moody’s love of basketball, the foundation wants to support as many students in as many ways as possible.
“He would be thrilled to see this opportunity provided to someone that he probably watched grow up (at least these first few years),” said Moody’s older sister Tracey Lydon, president of The Pat Moody Foundation. “He would love the fact that the community has supported this foundation in such a huge way that is allowing for these opportunities, but he was always one to do things quietly without fanfare. He would be very much supporting this from the fact that it is helping to bring about positive impacts and change in the community he loved. Imagine the community we can continue to build upon if our first thoughts were about others and how we could support them; this scholarship aims to be a catalyst for change not just to its recipients, but those that choose to apply knowing the expectations asked of them to be eligible.”
The scholarship will be awarded based on personal performance while in high school, but it can be used for starting a business, or getting a real estate license, or any other thing that makes sense for their future. The foundation wants to choose someone whom we believe will make a positive impact because they have a track record of making a positive impact, and that doesn't necessarily mean they'll be going to college next year.
“There was nothing Pat loved more than his family, friends, community, the Celtics and Whoopie Pies,” said his best friend and Pat Moody Foundation board member Tyler Graves. “His sense of kindness was genuine and was truly organic as it was just a natural piece of who he was. It was because of his admirable generosity to others that we felt the need to start The Pat Moody Foundation and continue Pat's selfless acts of kindness. He had an amazing way of making people feel special and included. Pat was able to connect with countless people on a multitude of levels and especially through the medium of sports. Through the foundation we look to give back to civic minded student-athletes, who in-turn give back to their communities and teams much the same way Pat did.”
Graves said The Pat Moody Foundation is funded solely by the kind hearts of not only our local community and businesses, but by many people and establishments throughout the state of Maine. They encourage anyone who knows of a similar youth who may be deserving of help and/or recognition for their acts of kindness to visit The Pat Moody Foundation and reach out to any board member.
"This scholarship is not a celebration of the best athlete or best student, but of someone who consistently makes great choices and makes our little corner of the world a better place,” said Geoff Grigsby, secretary of The Pat Moody Foundation. “No one loved the Windham community, or had more school pride, than Pat Moody. Pat was always just wanting to give of himself, help create resources, give others responsibility so they could become better people; he was a believer in others. This scholarship is just a small token of appreciation for someone who can become that next giver and believer and give them a little jumpstart on shaping our community in positive new ways. I'm sure that looking down on us he feels pride that people cared enough about him to want to be better themselves and continue the legacy of the little acts of kindness, warmth, sincerity, humor, and generosity that he acted out each and every day.”
Scholarship applications have been provided to Windham High School and will be accepted by mail or email. Information will be posted on The Pat Moody Foundation’s Facebook page; all applications are due by May 26.
The scholarship winner will be announced on Senior Awards Night at Windham High School on Thursday, June 5 during Graduation Week. <
