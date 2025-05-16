School nutritionists honor WPS cook as ‘Maine School Nutrition Employee of the Year’

Cheyenne Trynor, the cook at Windham Primary School has been honored as the “School Nutrition Employee of the Year” for the state of Maine and for the Northeast Region by the School Nutrition Association.
“As the cook, I prepare the recipes or foods needed for the main meal each day, as well as prepare and organize any alternative meal accommodations for students with food allergies or dietary restrictions,” Trynor said.
The employee of the year award is given to members of the School Nutrition Association who are currently employed in a school food service program in a non-managerial role. Nominations for the award are judged based on several factors such as customer service skills, creativity, commitment to professional development, dedication to school nutrition and if they currently hold a School Nutrition Association (SNA) certificate. Each state winner advances to judging for a regional winner.
“I was nominated because of the work I have put in, not only to master-batch cooking so that each of our six lunch periods can have fresh food from scratch, but also the amount of trust I have built with local parents of students with food allergies and the bond with those students,” said Trynor.
She says that she finds new ways to encourage children to try new foods and menu items by using fun posters, stickers and decorating the kitchen with fruit, veggie and food themed squishmallows to engage with the students.
“I have also completed culinary skills trainings during the summer, hold Servsafe certifications including additional ones for food allergies, and have done a number of other trainings while earning my SNA certificate,” Trynor said.
This award consists of not only local recognition at the state level for Trynor’s achievements and work, but also nationally with the SNA in an award ceremony, published online and in the SNA magazine later this summer.
“I was completely surprised when I received a phone call from SNA letting me know that not only had I been chosen as the state winner, but also the regional winner for the Northeast,” said Trynor. “I was honored to receive this award and felt grateful to my coworkers who had seen my hard work and dedication and thought of nominating me for it.”
As a parent of four children, Trynor embraced the school nutrition opportunity and committed to learning all that she could about the guidelines and regulations that school nutrition programs are required to follow and continually sought out learning opportunities such as ServSafe Allergy training and a week-long Culinary Skills for School Nutrition Professionals, says Jeanne Reilly, Director of School Nutrition for RSU 14.
“She received this award based on her dedication to kids with allergies and religious food restrictions/requirements – she goes out of her way to create delicious meals for kids with allergies for both lunch and breakfast, gluten/dairy safe pizza, meatballs, breakfast sandwiches, meatless chili, to name a few.” Reilly said. “Through her commitment to ensuring that students are fed safe and delicious food, she's created a trust with the parents and a bond with the students so that they feel comfortable and safe to enjoy the school lunch program. She always seeks creative ways to incorporate healthy foods that kids will enjoy.”
Reiilly said that WPS students love Trynor, and she is sure to always engage with them during breakfast and lunch. She adds small touches that make a difference. For example, Reilly said that the cook has taken advantage of the free marketing posters and stickers available from the USDA website and the kids love the stickers that they receive when they try a new veggie or food.
Trynor has gone out of her way to educate herself and gain knowledge in many aspects of school nutrition,” said Reilly. “From Food Safety, Food Allergy Safety and Culinary Skills for School Meals, she is always seeking to improve the safety of our kitchen for food handling and for kids with allergies and she shares that knowledge with our staff to make it an overall safer kitchen. She also shares her insight and experience with others throughout the district and nationally on social media forums. Everything that Trynor does shows a commitment to feeding and nourishing our kids with healthy and delicious foods.”
For her outstanding efforts, Trynor will be recognized at Maine School Nutrition Association's Annual Conference in August in South Portland and her award was presented during a virtual ceremony conducted by the School Nutrition Association on April 30. She also received a $50 check that accompanies the award for winners recognized at the regional level. <
