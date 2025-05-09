2025 PowerServe volunteers power through rainy conditions

As steady rain fell and damp conditions persisted, the enthusiasm and willingness to help others of more than 200 PowerServe volunteers was evident on Saturday, April 26 in Windham.
To show their love for Shane, his family helped to create and organize the very first PowerServe in 2016, It was intended to be just a one-day event where volunteers served Windham area organizations and individuals who needed assistance by performing various tasks ranging from painting to yard work to household repairs and few other projects benefiting the town.
But because of an outpouring of volunteers willing to donate their time to help their neighbors, PowerServe has become an annual event held in Windham every April that completes dozens of meaningful projects and tasks throughout the community.
“Despite the rain, we had over 200 people turn out to do almost 30 service projects this year,” said Kim Donnelly, Shane’s mother. “A couple of them had to be moved to another date when it wasn’t pouring out, but we were so excited at how positive the volunteers were and how happy the recipients of the projects were. There were great connections made between the volunteers, getting to know not only the homeowner, but those people on their teams that they worked alongside that day.”
She said the number of projects that PowerServe volunteers worked on this year were the most since the event started in 2016. Some of their projects included building bridges and performing a trail clean-up at Black Brook Preserve. Past projects performed by PowerServe volunteers include work on the community basketball courts/skate park, building conduits for the 302 Rotary holiday lights, at the Historical Society Community Gardens, on RSU 14’s Cross Country trails, at Manchester School and various plantings at Windham High School.
Volunteers were organized into teams that went out from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to work together on the projects and then they all met back on the Windham Historical Grounds to share stories and enjoy a free barbecue for their work.
“The majority of our projects are for Windham residents who are in need of spring clean-ups, outside light stain or painting, spring plantings and mulch, power washing, and more,” Kim Donnelly said. “These are people with disabilities, sickness, who are elderly, an educator or public servant that we want to show our thanks for or just don't have the help and support needed to take care of these projects around their homes. Each year we go out to the town, community, and local businesses requesting nominations for projects for Windham residents to help with.”
She said PowerServe was fortunate to have Chuck Daigle serve on its planning committee this year.
“He quickly secured the Windham Town Hall gymnasium for our registration and the free barbecue afterward for PowerServe volunteers.
Because of the weather, Kim Donnelly said that there were two projects that PowerServe needed to push off until last weekend.
“Both have been completed with the help of Fuller House volunteers and then a larger project at Dundee Park with the help of Andrew Daigle, Sean McGuire and his team from McGuire Home Services was finished,” she said. “This included a new stage for entertainers at the Dundee Park Concert Series in the summer.”
Many of the homeowners and recipients of PowersServe projects were so surprised that the volunteers showed up despite the rain.
“I think that added to a feeling of pride from the volunteers that come rain or shine, they committed to helping these individuals and they showed up to do it, like a real Mainer would do,” Kim Donnelly said.
With the success and even bigger outpouring of volunteers and projects to be completed, the organization has already scheduled next year's PowerServe event, which will be its 10th year anniversary. The 2026 PowerServe will be conducted Saturday, April 25, rain or shine.
“My family and I feel so blessed to live in such a kind and compassionate community that gives back and supports its neighbors in need,” Kim Donnelly said. “Shane would be so touched by the outpouring of love and support for those around us. This is a life lesson for all of the youth in our community who volunteer. I bet they received so much more than the few hours they gave that day.”
To see more photos from the 2025 PowerServe, visit their Facebook page or go to www.powerserve.me. <
No comments:
Post a Comment
Your Comments Help Improve Your Community.