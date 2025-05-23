‘Chalk the Trail’ spurs creativity at Windham event

By Elle Curtis
A day that was predicted to have clouds and gloomy weather turned into a day of sun and the community coming together at the Mountain Division Rail Trail at Gambo Fields in Windham for the “3rd annual Chalk the Trail event, bringing the trail back to life through art.
“The trail isn’t just for walking. It can be a place to come together and have a different type of event. I feel like it brings life to the trail,” said event organizer and Friends of The Mountain Division Trail secretary Andrew Walton.
Through activities such as face painting accompanied by music and provided chalk, participants were encouraged to use their creativity to beautify the trail by covering the pavement. Around 300 people use the trail on a normal day. This year’s designated “Chalk the Trail” drawing area had to be doubled in length to accommodate the growing number of participants.
“When you’re walking or biking the trail, the personalities are different,” said Friends of The Mountain Division Trail treasurer, Dave McNutt, who hopes Chalk the Trail will create the opportunity for more of the community to experience the trail. “The more people we get out, the more information we spread, and the more knowledge there is.”
Locally the Mountain Division Trail offers a paved rail trail for biking and walking that connects Windham, Gorham, and Standish. Parking is available off Gambo Road on Soccer Drive, as well as near the South Windham Fire Station off Route 202 in South Windham.
Windham Parks and Recreation maintains a section of the Mountain Division Trail
as part of the Mountain Division Alliance. Ultimately, the Mountain Division
Alliance's vision is to create a 50 mile rail trail connecting the East Coast
Greenway Alliance in Portland through nine communities to the New Hampshire
border.
The Town of Windham and the City of Westbrook have received grant funding from the Maine Department of Transportation to complete engineering and design work on a proposed 5-mile trail extension of the existing trail from Main Street (Route 202) in Windham to Bridge Street in Westbrook.
With the growth of “Chalk the Trail” from an idea a couple of years ago to the
event that it is today, Friends of The Mountain Division Trail continue to
advocate for the completion of the rail trail from Fryeburg to Portland.
Members talked with participants at the event about the pending expansion of
the trail, as well as trail users.
Cumberland County Soil & Water Conservation District, Natural Resources Council of Maine, Windham Parks and Recreation, and Revision Energy all had booths at the event. Each one focused on the importance of keeping our trails in good condition to ensure an enjoyable trail use experience.
“It’s important, spreading awareness on conservation, landscaping practices, invasive plants, and recreating responsibly,” said Abby Theobald, project administrator of Cumberland County Soil & Water Conservation District, who handed out dog treats and dog owner goodie bags, while talking with trail users and participants about the importance of picking up after their dogs and disposing of the waste properly to keep the trails and surrounding areas clear of litter.
The “Chalk the Trail” event brought in community members and tourists, as well some people attending neighboring soccer games at Gambo Park in Windham. The family themed event provided an opportunity for the community to come together and socialize in a creative way. It not only brings awareness to the Mountain Division Rail Trail, but also for volunteer organizations that perform tasks such as cleaning up after others on the trail for the benefit of the entire community, especially during the busy summer months.
To learn more, or to see the 10 miles of trail already built, visit https://fotmdt.org/ <
