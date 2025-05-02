RSU 14 budget heads to voters on May 14

The RSU 14 Board of Directors have approved a budget for 2025-2026 of $67,861,394 and the proposal now heads to voters in Windham and Raymond for approval on May 14.
“This is an unusual budget this year, with a higher than typical increase due to the initial bonds for the new middle school and an expansion to our Pre-K programming,” Howell said. “Both new projects are coupled with increased subsidies for the district. When examining the budget this year, it is best to look at the increase as being made up of three different parts.”
Howell said that first, the budget proposal contains a 5.6 percent increase in year-over-year expenses with the increase largely being driven by an increase in salaries and benefits contained within negotiated contracts.
“This increase, which is in line with proposed increases for other districts in our region, will result in compensation packages that are competitive and on average with other Cumberland County school districts,” Howell said. “In addition to the increases covered in contracts, the increase is also being driven by increased costs for electricity, energy, equipment and supplies.”
The second factor to consider with this proposed budget is it includes roughly a 1 percent increase for the addition of 59 Pre-K enrollment slots which will result in roughly a $620,000 increase to the budget. Howell said $510,000 of this increase will be offset by additional state subsidy specifically allocated for expanding Pre-K programs.
“The additional Pre-K placement slots will significantly reduce our current waiting list of students who are hoping to participate in the Pre-K program,” he said.
According to Howell, a third factor in the budget proposal is the inclusion of the first bond payment for the new middle school construction project resulting in nearly a 6 percent increase.
“Importantly, 90 percent of the cost of this first bond will be paid by additional subsidy from the State of Maine, significantly reducing the overall cost of the project for local taxpayers,” he said. “The total of the three budget areas represents a 12.75 percent increase over the current year, but it does not represent a similar increase in taxation. Over half of the proposed increase for this year will be reduced through an additional state subsidy and fund balance that will be used to reduce taxation.”
The school district began working on the budget in early November. Howell said that each line of the budget was reviewed to look for any possible savings.
“Current enrollment numbers and projected enrollment numbers for every grade level were reviewed,” he said. “Where possible, classroom positions were reallocated from grade levels with lower enrollments to grade levels with higher numbers.”
The budget proposal includes cutting a Day One teaching position and 3 ½ Ed Tech positions while adding an educational interpreter from Support Services. Manchester School will cut a Grade 5 classroom teacher but add a Grade 4 classroom teacher. Raymond Elementary School will cut one classroom teaching position. Windham Primary School will cut one classroom teaching position but add a Pre-K teaching position and add a Pre-K Ed Tech. RSU 14 Technology will add 1 Grade Level of Computers. Overall, the school district will add a part-time assistant cook.
Howell said challenges in putting together this budget proposal included negotiated contracts; taking increasing valuations for Windham and Raymond into account; a reduction in the subsidy the district receives for economically disadvantaged students; and a new 1 percent salary tax to fund Maine’s Paid Leave Act. Other budget considerations were inflation of goods for purchased services, increased energy costs for electricity and motor fuels and ongoing increases in costs for employee health insurance.
The 2024-2025 RSU 14 budget approved by voters was $60,185,403.
Howell said that the 2025-2026 budget proposal is available for review by the community by visiting rsu14.org or by calling the district office at 207-892-1800.
The district will be holding a public budget meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 14 in the Windham High School Auditorium. All registered voters in Windham and Raymond are welcome to attend. The budget approved at the May 14 meeting will be sent to the voters in Windham and Raymond for the June 10 school budget vote. <
