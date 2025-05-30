Windham student first graduate from Integrated Studies Program at Saint Joseph’s College

When Joanne Haibon graduated from high school, she didn’t consider going to college. The 26-year-old Windham resident has autism. Then her mother, Mary Haibon, learned of a pilot program at Saint Joseph’s College of Maine that seemed like it would be a good fit for her daughter.
Both Joanne and her mother said the program was “awesome.”
Initially, Joanne said she wasn’t interested in pursuing higher education. She said the last two years of high school “was not a pretty experience.” But after a little nudging from her mom, she applied to Saint Joseph’s.
“I was accepted, and it turned out to be a great experience,” Joanne said.
“The confidence and self-esteem that Joanne was able to build through this program,” Mary said, “all the skills that we’ve worked on for so long she really got to put into practice.”
In the beginning, going to college and attending classes was “overwhelming,” Joanne said. “But once you get past the overwhelming, you see it’s a lot easier.”
Students who enroll in the Integrated Studies Program can register for up to 16 credits per semester. Participants audit classes based on a modified curriculum tailored to their person-centered plans, said Shanna Webster, Associate Dean of Academic Success and Retention at Saint Joseph’s.
Joanne took a variety of courses in subjects like science, philosophy, communications and leadership at Saint Joseph’s. She also participated in internships each semester. A number of accommodations had to be made to help Joanne succeed.
For instance, she attended classes with a peer partner. Peer partners are students studying education and other programs that gave them the skills to help students like Joanne. Her peer partners helped Joanne by taking notes for her and helping her complete her assignments. Other accommodations that are available include having more time to take a test, completing fewer assignments and more.
During the two-year program, Mary said that she saw her daughter’s abilities grow.
“They really built up Joanne’s ability from the first semester, and the first class, to really doing much more the last semester,” Mary said. “By the end of her experience, Joanne was taking more notes, participating more fully in group projects and completing more of her assignments.”
“Everything was geared for her to be successful in the classroom,” Mary said.
Students in the Integrated Studies Program not only take classes but they can also participate in clubs and other college events and activities, like every other Saint Joseph student. Although Joanne was a commuter, those who want to live on campus to get the full college experience can do so.
The icing on the cake was when Joanne graduated.
“The ceremony was amazing,” Mary said. “When Joanne got up to get her certificate, the graduating class and everyone stood up and gave her a standing ovation.”
Although she has graduated, Joanne said that she plans to continue commuting to campus and work in the college mailroom.
Since Joanne, more students have been accepted into the program, and the Integrated Studies Program has been officially institutionalized.
“In the past year, we had three students enrolled in our Integrated Studies Program,” Webster said. “Two of these students were residents on campus, and we are thrilled that both will be returning for a second year. For fall 2025, we have already accepted another student participant and have a final interview scheduled this week for another promising candidate.”
Mary said she’s thrilled the program is continuing and growing. “Obviously we’re so proud of Joanne,” Mary said. “She worked through so much and a lot of anxiety to do this and we just want to see this program grow because it’s a wonderful opportunity for others.”
For those who are unsure if the Integrated Studies Program is for them, Joanne advises them to go for it.
“It will be worth it in the end,” she said. <
